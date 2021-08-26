Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of C opened at $73.18 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.