Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,554 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 26.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,337,000 after acquiring an additional 62,209 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79.

