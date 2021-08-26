Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other Select Medical news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,135,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,496,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,550 shares of company stock worth $7,832,937. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.