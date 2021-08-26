Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,037 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $350.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

