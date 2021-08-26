Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.62 Million

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Redpanda Earth has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $159,277.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00122842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00155679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,176.24 or 1.00363733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.36 or 0.01029890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.36 or 0.06556775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

