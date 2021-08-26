Refinable (FINE) Reaches Market Cap of $18.93 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 87.3% higher against the dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $18.93 million and $4.52 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00125289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00156808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,878.08 or 0.99879652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.20 or 0.01029529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.77 or 0.06455311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

