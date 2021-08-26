Regis (NYSE:RGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24. Regis has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 150.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Regis worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

