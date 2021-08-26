Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $195.45 and last traded at $195.45. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.15.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

