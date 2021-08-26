Render Token Reaches Market Cap of $191.31 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Render Token has a total market cap of $191.31 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.07 or 0.00758643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00098896 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,149,622 coins and its circulating supply is 157,148,657 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

