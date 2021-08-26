Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CEO Purchases $74,910.00 in Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

