Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CEO Purchases $74,910.00 in Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
REGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
