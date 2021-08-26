Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.

RCII stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.85. 315,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.56. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

