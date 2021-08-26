ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of REOS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,858. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06. ReoStar Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.42.
About ReoStar Energy
