ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of REOS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,858. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06. ReoStar Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

About ReoStar Energy

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects.

