Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 7,082 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $243,195.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $241,621.64.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $593,619.76.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $13,597,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.