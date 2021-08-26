Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DSV Panalpina A/S (DSDVY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS: DSDVY) in the last few weeks:

8/25/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/20/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

8/19/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

8/17/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/13/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/13/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S is now covered by analysts at Cheuvreux. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price target on the stock.

7/5/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

7/2/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $126.83.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

