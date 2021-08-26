Reviewing Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grove and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 3 2 1 0 1.67

Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 33.64%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Grove.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grove and Cronos Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group $46.72 million 51.81 -$73.14 million ($0.38) -17.13

Grove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group -258.59% -9.48% -8.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Grove on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grove Company Profile

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

