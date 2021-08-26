Reviewing Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) & MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paltalk and MoneyGram International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyGram International 1 1 1 0 2.00

MoneyGram International has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.67%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than Paltalk.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk 22.32% 25.35% 19.10% MoneyGram International -0.65% -6.67% 0.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paltalk and MoneyGram International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $12.83 million 2.32 $1.37 million N/A N/A MoneyGram International $1.22 billion 0.68 -$7.90 million $0.21 42.81

Paltalk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyGram International.

Risk and Volatility

Paltalk has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paltalk beats MoneyGram International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

