Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

25.8% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -626.43% -142.79% -39.64% Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 69.47 -$298.46 million ($1.30) -7.17 Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.54 million ($10.87) -1.48

Aligos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Sorrento Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sorrento Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 211.16%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 113.89%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Aligos Therapeutics.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company is also developing ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to decrease HBsAg levels; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-Ã agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. The company has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting SARS-CoV-2; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.