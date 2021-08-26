Rice Partnership LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 149.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.20. 1,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

