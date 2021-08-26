Rice Partnership LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,501,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,004,000 after buying an additional 318,686 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 207,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

