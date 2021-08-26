Rice Partnership LLC Lowers Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Matson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $309,800.00. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,089.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,648 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Matson stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.33. 1,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

