RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $379,403.00

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $379,403.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00772495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00097135 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 281,624,009 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

