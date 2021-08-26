Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after buying an additional 222,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,528,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $103.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $104.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

