Robert J. Potter Purchases 20,000 Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Robert J. Potter purchased 20,000 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,450 shares in the company, valued at C$669,320.67.

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$271.98 million and a P/E ratio of 128.67. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.01.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$14.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

