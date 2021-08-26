Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $31.08 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

