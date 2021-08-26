Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $392.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $487.47 on Friday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $484.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Illumina by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 200,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,778,000 after acquiring an additional 124,454 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 20.7% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,666,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,786 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

