Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s stock price rose 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.72 and last traded at $49.72. Approximately 371,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,747,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

