Rollins Financial Has $559,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Visa were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $230.49. The company had a trading volume of 267,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,129. The stock has a market cap of $448.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

