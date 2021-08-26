Rollins Financial Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 36.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

CAT stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.17. 120,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,781. The company has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.80 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

