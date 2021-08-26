Rollins Financial Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 36.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of IYJ stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.22. 44,336 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.00. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

