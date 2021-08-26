Rollins Financial Sells 3,511 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rollins Financial lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 50,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.53. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,011. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $55.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55.

