Rollins Financial Trims Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Rollins Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.37. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,530. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.40. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

