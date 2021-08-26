Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $478.14. 3,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.