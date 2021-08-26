Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 621 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,724. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $334.88. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

