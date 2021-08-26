Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 262 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,724.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,725,809 shares of company stock valued at $950,557,856 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.67. 383,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.