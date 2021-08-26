Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,805,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $412.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.83. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $136,021,199.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,323,175.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,272,669 shares of company stock worth $3,527,274,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

