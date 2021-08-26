Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after acquiring an additional 156,946 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200,914 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.42. 772,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,708. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

