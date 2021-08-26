Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of HOOD opened at $48.98 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

