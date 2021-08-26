Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $295.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $283.76 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.63. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 112,416 shares in the company, valued at $26,956,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 913,649 shares of company stock valued at $233,636,373 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

