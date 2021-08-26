Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.610-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $123.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

