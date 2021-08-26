Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.690 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

