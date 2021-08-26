Rotten (ROT) Trading 21.8% Lower This Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Rotten has a market cap of $230,570.98 and $1,945.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.49 or 0.00761840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00098422 BTC.

Rotten Profile

ROT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 101,803,659 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

