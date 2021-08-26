Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BrightView were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in BrightView by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BrightView by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

