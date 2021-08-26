Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.32. 17,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,938. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.07. The firm has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

