Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

RY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.92. 25,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

