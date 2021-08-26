Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Issue $0.86 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.858 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.41. 1,133,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,822. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. CIBC raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

