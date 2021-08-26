Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,415 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,409,000 after acquiring an additional 122,608 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after acquiring an additional 230,885 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,710,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 237,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 250,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

