Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) by 84.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $604,000.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of CTAQU opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.