Royal Bank of Canada Sells 686 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

VIACA stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.46. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

