Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,025 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 93.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $110.78 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $89.98 and a one year high of $112.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.