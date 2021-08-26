RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RPT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 6.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

